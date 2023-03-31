MCZMA clears Thane’s version of coastal road

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared the Kharegaon to Gaimukh corridor, also known as ‘Thane’s version of coastal road, which will run along the Thane creek

. The project, which is proposed to be built through mangroves, was awaiting clearance for several years. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed the road from Kharegaon Toll Naka on Mumbai Nashik Highway (NH-3) to its ending point at Ghodbunder Road (SH-42) near Gaimukh.

The proposal was passed in the MCZMA meeting last month. This is the first phase of the coastal road in Thane and the next phase is planned from Anand Nagar to Kharegaon side for which studies are on.

This Thane version of coastal road is being built by TMC with an aim to reduce traffic congestion, especially on the Ghodbunder Road.

Abhijit Bangar, Thane municipal commissioner, said, “This is an important link to avoid heavy traffic. There are further plans to connect this road to Fountain Hotel junction (where Ghodbunder road and Mumbai Ahmedabad highway culminate). We have consent from 65% of landowners for land acquisition. TMC will acquire land and the project will be executed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.’’

The Ghodbunder Road provides connectivity to Thane city for vehicles coming from Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and western express highway. It is also a crucial road for goods vehicles coming from and to JNPT port in Raigad. It is one of the busiest stretches in Mumbai metropolitan region and the TMC in its development plan has proposed the coastal road to decongest the same.

The proposed road will divert the goods traffic on the Ghodbunder road, coming from Gujarat and North India, towards JNPT. Besides, the vehicles coming from or to Mumbai-Nashik highway can use this road to go directly towards Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway or western express highway. Kharegaon toll naka is on Mumbai-Nashik highway.

The total road length is 13.215 km. According to the proposal, the double level grade separator (2nd Level) is proposed to cross over metro line 5 (connecting Thane and Kalyan via Bhiwandi) with required vertical clearance.

At Akbar Camp, where the Indian Air Force has a station near Kolshet, the road will pass under a tunnel. The IAF has been opposing this project since many years, sources said. The road Ends at Gaikmukh outside the SGNP Eco Sensitive Zone. The road is proposed to be on stilt on mangroves land.

The records show that the site falls in CRZ IA (Mangroves and 50m buffer zone), CRZ IB (Intertidal), CRZ II and outside CRZ area.

The MCZMA had earlier said that the proposed road is passing through the mangroves land. Considering the impact on significant area of mangroves, the authority opined that the TMC should explore other possible alignments with an objective to have minimum impact on mangrove vegetation.

The MCZMA was told by the TMC in October 2022 that they had carried out the analysis of possible alignment with objective to have minimum impact on mangrove vegetation.

With respect to the minimal impact on the mangroves, TMC and MMRDA jointly took following action in design and variation in alignment as where possible. The proposed road was designed for 3 plus 3 lanes instead of the 4 plus 4 lanes in the mangroves area.

The revised design enables space of 12 meters between the two lanes of the road on stilt. The space enables the sunlight to pass through thus ensuring favourable condition for replantation of the mangrove and associated species.

The TMC has claimed that mangroves spread over 10.03 hectares of land will be affected, but the local deputy conservator of forest has said that 12.26 hectares of mangrove land will be affected

The TMC has adopted various measures to lessen the impact of project on mangroves. The road on stilt is proposed on mangroves. Post construction, eight hectares of mangroves land will be restored, the MCZMA was told.

The tunnel area falls in the mangroves notified area. The tunnel at Kolshet requires two hectares of land of which 1.5 hectares can be restored post construction by planation of the mangroves or associated species.