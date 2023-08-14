MCZMA gives CRZ clearance to second coastal road project in Thane

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to 13.38km second coastal road project in Thane connecting Gaimukh and Balkum. In its meeting on August 10, the MCZMA gave a green signal to the project costing ₹2,170 crore which is proposed to be built through mangroves and was awaiting clearance for several years.

Currently, Kharegaon and Kopri in Thane are not directly connected by a road, forcing commuters to take a detour of over 30 minutes to cover the distance. The Thane coastal road will significantly reduce travel time to approximately 15 to 20 minutes, benefiting the residents of the area.

The coastal road will have six lanes to accommodate traffic going towards Gujarat, Nashik, Bhiwandi and parts of northern India.

The first coastal road project in Thane between Anand Nagar and Saket was cleared some months back and it will be an elevated 6.3km road and will have six lanes. This will also take off traffic from Thane and traffic coming from Samruddhi Mahamarg and Mumbai Nashik highways.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing these projects is in the process of issuing the tender.

MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee told HT, “The MCZMA has given CRZ clearance to the second Thane coastal road. We are in the process of issuing the tender.’’

A senior official of MMRDA added, “The Thane Municipal Corporation had applied for permissions and MMRDA will construct the road.’’ The MMRDA has also issued tenders to appoint consultants for these two coastal roads and other infrastructure projects like connecting Thane city with Ghatkopar on an elevated platform via Eastern Express Highway. It will connect Thane directly with Eastern Freeway so that Thane residents can travel directly to Mumbai city sans traffic snarls. This will cost ₹2070 crore and will be a 13km elevated road with six lanes.

Consultants will also be appointed for the elevated road from National Highway 4 to Katai naka so that vehicles can also travel to Kalyan. This will be a 6.3km road with six lanes and will cost ₹907 crore.

Three bridges will also be constructed on the Thane creek bridge connecting Gaimukh and Paiyegaon, Kasarvadavali and Kharbao, Kolshet to Kalher. These will cost ₹1,698 crore.

The MMRDA has issued tenders to appoint consultants for Balkum Gaimukh road, the first coastal highway from Anand Nagar to Saket costing ₹1,600 crore. The elevated road from National Highway 4 to Katai Naka costs ₹907 crore and three creek bridges from Gaimukh to Palyegaon, Kasarvadavli to Kharbao and Kolshet to Kalher costs ₹1,698 crore. They have also issued a tender to appoint a consultant for Ghatkopar Thane elevated road which cost ₹2070 crore.

