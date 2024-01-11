MCZMA passes Salman Khan’s proposal for hotel at Carter Road

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared a proposal for the construction of a hotel by Salma Khan, mother of actor Salman Khan. The proposal was passed in a meeting on December 15, 2023, of which the minutes were uploaded late on Wednesday. HT Image

According to the minutes, the hotel will be constructed by demolishing a deserted under-construction eight-storey building at Carter Road in Bandra West on a 990 square-metre plot. The hotel will have an uninterrupted sea view.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the proposed plan, the residential hotel will have 19 floors, with three levels of basement for various utilities and services. The first and second floors have been earmarked for a cafe and restaurant; the third floor will have a gymnasium and swimming pool while the fourth floor will be used as a service floor. The fifth and sixth floors will be for an office and convention centre, while the seventh to the 19th floors will have rooms for guests. The plans have been proposed as per the development control and promotional regulations.

The minutes say that the proposal has received various concessions for the latest amended plans from the municipal commissioner on December 27, 2021. The chief fire officer gave the project an NOC on December 3, 2021 while the NOC from the civil aviation department for height restriction was given on November 27, 2023.

The proposed FSI area of the hotel is 5933.77 square metres and the total construction area is 10,208.00 square metres. The plot falls in the CRZ-IA & CRZ II area and is situated on the landward side of the existing road. The consultant appointed on the project told the MCZMA that construction would be carried out in the CRZ-II area only.

The minutes also cite a CRZ notification of 2019 that says: “Reconstruction of authorised buildings shall be permitted, without change in present land use, subject to the local town and country planning regulations as applicable from time to time, and the norms for the Floor Space Index or Floor Area Ratio. Development of vacant plots in designated areas for construction of beach resorts or hotels or tourism development projects are subject to the conditions or guidelines at Annexure-III to this notification.

The proposal has been cleared, the minutes said. Salman Khan did not respond to a message sent by this correspondent.