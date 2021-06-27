Medical students urge PM Modi to help them return to universities in China

After months of attending lectures online, Indian students pursuing medicine from Chinese universities have now approached Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for help. In a letter addressed to the PM on Saturday, the students have requested the government to intervene and start talks with the Chinese government to help take students back to their respective universities.

“We are 25,000 Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have been forced to participate in online classes for the past 17 months because of travel and visa restrictions. Our medical study requires a lot of practical and group work, but our entry to China and our respective universities is banned for the past year-and-a-half and we are suffering every day,” read the letter.

According to the rules in China, MBBS students, after completing their five-year medical course, immediately have to complete a 52-week physical internship in assigned hospitals to be awarded their degree. While first-, second- and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, final-year students are at a loss as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. “What’s worse is that for the past few months, students from China and South Korea have been allowed back on campus and are attending offline classes while the rest of us are struggling with online classes. Most of us have missed practical classes which form a big part of medical studies,” said a student on Twitter. A hashtag, #takeusbacktochina, has been trending on several social media groups for some months now.

Earlier this month, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued a notice in favour of students studying in international universities who are stuck in India due to the pandemic. MEA issued a notice asking such students to write to its overseas Indian affairs (OIA) office about difficulties in reaching their university. “Indian students studying abroad who are stuck in India owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and mobility issues can send their coordinates, that is, email ID and mobile number to OIA-II Division at emails: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in,” said the notice on the official website.

For the past few months, students across the state have been approaching the state government as well as the Centre via social media, hoping to attract their attention. While many students are waiting for lifting of the temporary ban on international flights to be able to travel to their chosen destination, others have also shared concern over their inability to access visas. “Our request to PM Modi is that the government approach the Chinese government and push for the return of Indian students to China. We are ready to follow all necessary quarantine rules in order to be accepted back at our universities,” states the letter.

CA students seek to postpone exam

Around 6,000 chartered accountancy (CA) students have approached PM Narendra Modi’s office to take cognisance of the upcoming exam CA exam which is scheduled to take place in the offline mode between July 5 and 20. The students have asked PM Modi to direct the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to postpone these exams by a few weeks until all students are vaccinated.

Since many have also been allotted exam centres very far from their city of residence, students have also demanded that ICAI permit students to use their hall ticket as an e-pass to travel, in view of the restrictions.