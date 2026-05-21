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Metro 11 extension groundwork to begin soon

The extension is part of the larger Metro 11 corridor connecting Wadala to the Gateway of India through Nagpada and Crawford Market.MMRC has floated a tender to appoint an agency to conduct underground utility surveys in densely populated stretches along the proposed alignment.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: Preparatory work for the proposed extension of Mumbai Metro 11 from Wadala to Bandra Terminus via Dharavi is set to begin. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) initiated the process to map underground utilities along the route before construction starts.

Metro 11 extension groundwork to begin soon

The extension is part of the larger Metro 11 corridor connecting Wadala to the Gateway of India through Nagpada and Crawford Market.

MMRC has floated a tender to appoint an agency to conduct underground utility surveys in densely populated stretches along the proposed alignment.

“The scope of work includes conducting underground utility surveys using Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) up to a depth of five metres, mapping pipelines, power cables and telecom ducts, and preparing detailed reports with plans and photographs,” an MMRC official said.

The consultant will also coordinate with multiple stakeholders to collect data on underground obstacles and submit a final report within a month of appointment.

In March, the state government directed MMRC to extend the corridor by 6.9km from Wadala to Bandra Terminus via Dharavi, spanning nearly eight hectares.

 
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