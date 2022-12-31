Metro Line 3 first phase to roll out in 2023

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is all set to roll out the first phase—Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) – of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor in 2023, Ashwini Bhide, MMRC managing director, said.

“The MMRC has received all the eight coaches of the second train, which will be assembled and put to trial soon. It is also significant to note that the first train has already undergone all dynamic and static tests through the trial runs of more than 1,500 kms. successfully,” Bhide added.

The second eight-coach train, manufactured at Alstom Plant in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, arrived in Mumbai on December 29 and will also undergo the required mandatory tests in a 5-km stretch on the ramp between Sariput Nagar and Sahar. The coaches, weighing 42-tonne each—traversed 1,400 kms in 10 days on special eight-axle trailers with 64 wheels.

Besides, there have been a few major milestones that the MMRC achieved through 2022. “The MMRC completed the entire tunnelling of 54.5 km – up and down line – on November 30, 2022. It required 17 tunnel boring machines (TBM) and 1,700 workmen to complete 100% tunnelling for the 33.5-km long corridor,” S K Gupta, director (Projects), MMRC, said.

A total of 2,86,000 cubic metres of concrete and 9,500 metric tonnes of steel was used. Nearly 50% track laying work has been completed, Gupta added.

“The trials with various tests – static and dynamic – are going on regularly and 53% of overhead contact systems (OCS), installation of 88% of power supply systems have been completed. In all, 105 escalators, 19 lifts, 10 platform screen doors and 12 passenger information display systems have been installed at various stations and the works are in full swing,” A A Bhatt, director (Systems), MMRC, said.