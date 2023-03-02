MHADA clears 1.8 acres of land of encroachments

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) carried out a sustained demolition programme in Malwani, Malad, and demolished 16 large encroachments, 150 slums and cleared nearly 1.80 acres of land at Bhabrekar nagar in the last two months. A total of 10 acres of land has now been cleared off slums and encroachments in Mumbai. The land will be used for public housing. HT Image

The chief officer of the MHADA board Milind Borikar had told anti-encroachment staff chief Sandeep Kalambe about these encroachments and got it cleared.

Encroachments were also cleared in Siddharth Nagar, Motilal Nagar, Dindoshi, Santacruz, Kole Kalyan, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar in Versova, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, Akurli MHADA colony in Kandivali East and Anand Nagar in Santacruz.

The MHADA, which owns 56 colonies in Mumbai had been given rights to act against illegal structures on May 23, 2018 and they had appointed 34 designated officers on August 28, 2020.

However, there was a delay as it took time to get police bandobast. As a result, MHADA created a 25-member security squad of men taken on deputation from state security corporation and carried out the demolition.

As per the new procedure, MHADA issues a notice within 48 hours of complaint and gives 24 hours to reply and acts thereafter.