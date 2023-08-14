MHADA lottery results for flats to be announced on Aug 14

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2023 for 4,082 flats will take place on Monday at Y B Chavan Pratisthan. This is the first such lottery since Covid.

Around 1.20 lakh persons have bid and paid deposits between ₹50,000 to ₹1.52 lakh. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to be the chief guest, but he may attend the programme online.

These flats are located in Tardeo, Sion, Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Powai. The draw includes 1,947 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme located mostly in areas of suburban Goregaon.

Out of the total number of houses, 2,790 are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 1,034 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 139 houses for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 120 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Some flats in Tardeo, Juhu, and Dadar are priced between ₹2.39 crore and ₹7.58 crore. The most expensive property in its inventory is a 1,531 sqft carpet area in Crescent Tower, Tardeo. Priced at ₹7,57,94,268, the 3BHK flat on the 19th floor of the building has an exclusive servants’ quarter, which can be accessed privately. The apartment comes under the High Income group (HIG), which overlooks the Mahalaxmi Race Course and offers a sea view.

