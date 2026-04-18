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Mhada to bid out 480 acres for redevelopment in Mumbai’s western suburbs

Earlier this month, MHADA floated tenders for three major projects—Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri (73.89 acres), Bandra Reclamation (98.27 acres) and Adarsh Nagar in Worli (34.33 acres)—covering a total of 206.49 acres

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) plans to invite bids for the redevelopment of nearly 480 acres across four localities in Mumbai’s western suburbs over the next year, as part of a larger push to overhaul ageing housing clusters.

Mhada to bid out 480 acres for redevelopment in Mumbai’s western suburbs

Earlier this month, MHADA floated tenders for three major projects—Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri (73.89 acres), Bandra Reclamation (98.27 acres) and Adarsh Nagar in Worli (34.33 acres)—covering a total of 206.49 acres. These projects will be executed under the Construction and Development Agreement (CDA) model. Developers have until May 13 to submit their bids.

The next phase will cover Ram Krishna Nagar in Khar (6 acres), Old MHB Colony in Borivali (26 acres), Gorai in Borivali (200 acres) and Charkop in Kandivali (250 acres). Proposal to invite bids for these four locations will be sent to the state cabinet soon.

“A year from now, a total of 923 acres of 11 projects in Mumbai will be in different stages of redevelopment. After the latest three active bids, we will float bids for the redevelopment of another four localities through the construction and development agency model,” announced Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of Mhada. “This 923 acres is minus BDD Chawl redevelopment project and Aaram Nagar in Versova.”

 
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