Microsoft expands footprint in India with 16.4-acre land acquisition in Pune

Mumbai: The American technology giant Microsoft has made another significant land purchase in Pune, further solidifying its presence in the country and particularly in Maharashtra. The company's latest acquisition, a 16.4-acre plot in Hinjewadi, was secured for ₹519.72 crore from Indo Global Infotech City. The American technology giant Microsoft has made another significant land purchase in Pune.(Reuters)

Microsoft's Indian subsidiary, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, finalised the deal on 20 August, paying a stamp duty of ₹31.18 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The transaction was officially registered with the state on 6 September, according to documentation from Square Yards, a data analytics-backed real estate and mortgage portal.

The sellers, Indo Global Infotech City, is a partnership firm led by Reena Sanjiv Aurora, Radhika Manoj Hingorani, Sanjiv Chamanlal Aurora, Manoj Nawalraj Hingorani and Harish Manoj Hingorani, as reported by Zauba Corp, a business information platform.

Hinjewadi, a suburb of Pune, has become a hub for technology companies and business parks. The area's transformation from a quiet outskirt began in the late 1990s, driven primarily by the IT boom. Today, it bustles with young professionals working in IT and business parks, surrounded by upscale eateries, lounges, apparel stores, malls and multiplexes.

This purchase comes less than two years after Microsoft's acquisition of a 25-acre plot in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad suburb for ₹328 crore in October 2022. Earlier this year, the company also invested ₹267 crore in a 48-acre land parcel in Hyderabad.

Microsoft currently maintains a presence in 10 Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, New Delhi, Noida and Kolkata. The company reports employing over 23,000 individuals across these locations, engaged in sales, marketing, research, development, customer services and support.

Outside of its American headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft's largest software development centre is located in Hyderabad, known as the Microsoft India Development Center. During a visit to Mumbai in February, Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella announced a skilling initiative aimed at training two million individuals in AI skills by 2025. The programme, called ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA, will focus on training people in tier 2 and 3 cities as well as rural areas.