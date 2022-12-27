Mind your CC and OC for plotted development: MahaRERA

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Monday issued a new circular defining what constitutes commence certificate (CC) and occupation certificate (OC) indicating completion of the project for plotted developments.

The circular appears to be for local bodies smaller than municipal councils, where plotted developments do not receive a CC or an OC from the planning authority. In such a case, when a building plan approval is not provided, the non-agricultural order from the competent authority suffices as a CC. Similarly, wherever CC or OC are not provided as per local bodies, the submission of Form 4, signed by the architect of the project is taken as the completion of the project.

“Grant of non-agricultural permission along with sanad issued in the form in Schedule lV or Schedule V, in accordance with Rule 4 and Rule 7 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Conversion of Use of land and Non-Agricultural Assessment) Rules, 1969 (the Rules) by the concerned competent authority shall be considered as CC for plotted development projects,” read the circular issued by MahaRERA chairperson Ajoy Mehta.

The circular said an acknowledgement of the tehsildar having received the intimation of the date of commencement of non-agricultural use, after completion and execution of all conditions along with Form 4 signed by the project architect, will denote OC or CC for plotted development projects. “This will come into force with immediate effect,” said Mehta.

A number of leading developers, including the House of Abhinandan Lodha, Godrej Group and others are marketing plotted development projects on large land parcels on the outskirts of Mumbai. The House of Abhinandan Lodha marketed the Isle of Bliss plotted development project in Dapoli, in Ratnagiri district, of plots ranging from 2,500 to 50,000 sq ft with amenities like landscaped botanical garden, lagoon shaped swimming pools, health and wellness centre etc. The project was sold out. In November, Godrej Properties Ltd purchased a 50-acre land parcel in Manor, Palghar, for residential plotted development.

