Mum-Pune arm of Vashi creek bridge to be be ready by May 2024

Minister Dada Bhuse inspects work progress, assures timely work

Public Works Minister Dada Bhuse inspecting the ongoing work on the third Vashi Creek Bridge on Thursday in Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navi Mumbai

The third Vashi creek bridge that connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and leads to Mumbai-Pune e-way is fast progressing towards completion next year. The Mumbai-Pune arm of the bridge is expected to be ready by May 2024 while the Pune-Mumbai arm should be ready by September 24.

Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra Minister for Public Works (Public Undertakings) inspected the bridge work on Thursday. The new bridge is being constructed as two arms of the existing second Vashi creek bridge that has six lanes, three for both directions of Pune and Mumbai. The new arms will have three lanes each, making a total of 6 lanes for each side.

Said Bhuse, “The chief minister has given me the responsibility of MSRDC projects, which I am reviewing. Vashi creek bridge is a very important link for the e-way and the new bridge will help ensure smooth traffic on the busy route.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stated Bhuse, “The first bridge on the creek was built in 1971 and the second in 1995. Due to increase in the traffic on the route, work has begun on the two new arms which are slated to be completed next year. The first arm heading towards Pune will be ready for traffic in May 2024 and the one heading towards Mumbai will open for traffic in September 24.”

He added, “There will be 6 additional lanes, 3 on each side. The total of 12 lanes will resolve the traffic issues.”

Box

Farmers happy with government offer on onions

Commenting on the onion export controversy, Bhuse said, “Traders had said that they had traded in onions before the export duty was announced and hence had not factored in the additional cost. They wanted relief for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “I spoke union minister Piyush Goyal on it and he has given directions to Nasik collector on it. A way will be found out to resolve the impasse.”

On the price of ₹2,410 per quintal offered by the government, he said, “The farmers were getting ₹1500 to ₹2000 per quintal on the market and they were satisfie with. The government is now offering more.”

He added, “The quantity being purchased by the government may be less as of now, but we can always approach it to purchase more. The farmers are pleased with the price being offered.”

Box

Naradmunis did not allow Shiv Sena family differences to be resolve

Commenting on the Shiv Sena split, he said, “Shiv Sena is our family and our disputes should be resolved within. 20-15 MLAs along with ministers, we all tried our best but due to some naradmuni it didn’t work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}