Andheri Sports Complex being used for film shootings, weddings: MLA

Mumbai: Pointing out the alleged misuse of the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Krida Sankul, popularly known as Andheri Sports Complex, for film shootings and weddings, local MLA Ameet Satam said that an elitist approach was being taken in running the complex.

Mumbai, India - May 02, 2023: BJP MLA Amit Satam visits Shahaji Raje Bhosale Krida Sankul, known as Andheri Sports Complex, along with citizens after receiving many complaints, at Veera Desai Road, Andheri (West), in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 02, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

After his visit to the sports complex along with deputy municipal commissioner (gardens) Kishor Gandhi, the MLA on Tuesday said rethinking should be done whether the sports complex should be reserved for football as the complex was built with an idea of a multipurpose sports utility for poor, lower middle and upper middle classes.

Satam in his letter to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that the ground was not being used for football for more than 30 days in a year but was instead being used for shootings.

“The ground is also being used for Mumbai City FC at the behest of some political powers from October to March. Hence, even if we have to reserve this ground for football, it should be made open to all poor and middle-class footballers of the city as per the code of conduct of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and not just for an elite few,” Satam wrote in the letter.

The MLA also pointed out that walkers were prohibited from using the ground for 120 days in a year whenever football matches and shootings take place.

Satam further stated that charges for the swimming pool inside the complex were not in line with the BMC rate and they should be on par with the civic body rates. “There are also issues like quality of water and broken tiles which should be fixed in no time,” Satam added.

Moreover, it was also alleged that a contractor, whose term has ended, rents out the hall for weddings, and also sports courts and 28 rooms inside the complex. “A fresh transparent bidding process should be initiated only for the hall and the booking of the courts and rooms should be done online by the BMC,” Satam’s letter read.

When contacted, Gandhi said that he has told the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Krida Sankul Pratishthan to investigate and submit a report. A decision on the matter will be taken accordingly, he added.

