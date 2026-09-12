Mithi makeover: BMC races to finish Kurla-Mahim stretch by 2029

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is aiming to complete the third package of its ambitious Mithi River rejuvenation project, covering the stretch from the CST Road bridge in Kurla to Mahim Causeway, by December 2029, even as the rehabilitation of around 2,000 families and extensive civil works pose major challenges.

The work involved in package 3 includes installing gate-pump systems at 18 locations along the river, which will help prevent tidal water from entering the river and the surrounding drainage network, and enable water to be pumped out during periods of heavy rainfall. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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As part of the ₹1,800-crore package, the civic body will tackle flooding and sewage discharge simultaneously, through 18 gate-pump systems, sewage interception and diversion, retaining walls and service roads, according to additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar.

The package, awarded to an Adani Group-led consortium late last year, aims to address two of the biggest problems facing the river—flooding caused by tidal backflow and sewage discharge. The work includes building a major sewage pumping station, likely at Machhimar Colony near Mahim, and a dry-weather flow interceptor to divert sewage to the Dharavi sewage treatment plant, Bangar said.

This project is one of the final components of the BMC’s broader Mithi River rejuvenation programme, which has been split into four geographic packages, targeting different stretches of the river. Together, the four packages are designed to tackle approximately 309 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, broadly corresponding to the untreated sewage currently entering the Mithi River.

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{{^usCountry}} The work involved in package 3 includes installing gate-pump systems at 18 locations along the river, which will help prevent tidal water from entering the river and the surrounding drainage network, and enable water to be pumped out during periods of heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work involved in package 3 includes installing gate-pump systems at 18 locations along the river, which will help prevent tidal water from entering the river and the surrounding drainage network, and enable water to be pumped out during periods of heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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“When water enters the Mithi River during high tide, it cannot be discharged because of the tidal impact. To prevent this, gate pumps will be installed at 18 locations, including locations such as Moon Furniture, Kalpana Talkies and the ONGC nallah,” said Bangar.

The flood-control system is expected to particularly benefit low-lying areas such as Kurla and LBS Marg. “From Teacher’s Colony to the Drive-in Theatre, gate pumps will be installed, and the surrounding areas will be protected from flooding,” Bangar added.

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The second major component of package 3 is sewage interception. Around 309 million litres of sewage currently enters the Mithi every day, according to Bangar. Instead of allowing sewage flowing through various nullahs and outfalls to directly enter the Mithi, it will be intercepted at identified locations and diverted into the municipal sewerage network for treatment, he said.

This phase also includes the construction of sewer lines, a sewage pumping station, retaining walls and service roads along portions of the river. The retaining walls will strengthen the riverbanks, while service roads will provide access for maintenance and other operations.

However, one of the biggest hurdles facing the authorities is the rehabilitation of at least 2,000 families, in areas including Dharavi and the Kurla slums, that are likely to be affected by the project. Three municipal wards—K East in Sakinaka, L in Kurla and H East in Vakola—will be affected.

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“While the project document states December 31, 2031 for completion, the deadline for completing the project is three years, by December, 2029. However, at least 2,000 families in areas such as Dharavi and the Kurla slums will be affected, and their rehabilitation will take time,” Bangar said.

The civic body is currently conducting surveys to identify eligible slum dwellers who will require rehabilitation. Surveys are also being carried out at the proposed pump locations to assess the volume of water entering the river and determine the required pump capacity.

According to Bangar, the project is not merely a river-cleaning exercise. “Its objective is to create a system in which sewage is intercepted before it reaches the river, tidal water is prevented from backing up into the drainage network, excess rainwater can be pumped out, and the riverbanks are strengthened,” added Bangar.

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The BMC’s ability to meet the 2029 target will depend heavily on how quickly rehabilitation is completed and whether the various components—sewage interception, pumping infrastructure, riverbank protection and access roads—can be executed simultaneously.