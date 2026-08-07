MUMBAI: A Development Plan (DP) road connecting Off Park Road to LBS Marg via the Tansa Pipeline area in Mulund West has allegedly disappeared after being absorbed into a private residential project, prompting a police complaint seeking an investigation into the alleged encroachment of public land.

MLA seeks police probe into DP road being ‘absorbed’ into private project in Mulund

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The complaint filed by MLA Mihir Kotecha on Thursday at Mulund police station alleges that the sanctioned DP road, located across survey plots 543, 544 and 547 in Nahur village, has been only partially developed, while the remaining stretch has effectively vanished from the site. The missing portion is alleged to have been incorporated into a project, with the complaint also naming the project’s architect as being responsible.

Under BMC regulations, DP roads are public property and are required to remain under the civic body’s control for use by the public. The complainant has sought the registration of a criminal case, a detailed investigation into the alleged disappearance of the road and restoration of the missing stretch to the custody of the BMC’s T ward.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint, filed with the Mulund police, is accompanied by copies of the sanctioned Development Plan map and other supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint, filed with the Mulund police, is accompanied by copies of the sanctioned Development Plan map and other supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue was flagged by Kotecha after a review of the Development Plan for the area. According to him, the proposed link road between the Tansa Pipeline area and LBS Marg through Off Park Road would have served as an important connector and helped ease traffic congestion in Mulund West. However, during a site inspection, the land earmarked for the road was found to be unavailable.

Kotecha alleged that a large residential project by a developer now occupies the site where the road was proposed. A nearly 60-storey tower, along with compound walls and barricades, has allegedly taken over the alignment of the DP road, making it inaccessible for public use. The MLA further claimed that based on the available documents, both the developer and the project’s architect were responsible for incorporating the public road into the private development.

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Kotecha also questioned the role of BMC officials, stating that once a project receives an Occupation Certificate (OC), the associated DP road should come under the jurisdiction of the BMC’s T ward. He alleged that no verification had been carried out to ascertain whether the road physically existed, whether it had been encroached upon or whether it had disappeared altogether.

The MLA said he had also submitted written representations to the assistant municipal commissioner of T ward and other concerned civic officials, seeking immediate action to recover the road and restore it for public use.

Yogita Kolhe, assistant commissioner, T ward, remained unavailable for comment when contacted.