MMRDA cancels bids related to Metro Line 6 project

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) cancelled bids related to the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Kanjur Marg), of rolling stock and fire safety tenders, on Wednesday. The decision was made as the tender documents failed to meet the mandatory guidelines instituted by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

A senior official on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development. “While we have cancelled the bids, it will not delay the Metro Line 6 projects as we are going to float new tenders with standard conditions and policy within 10 days,” said the officer.

This has raised a question on the functioning of MMRDA’s internal departments.

The body had appointed a consultant for the tendering process of Mumbai Metro Line 6, and the project cost was estimated at ₹6700 crore. The tenders for the rolling stock and other technical systems were floated a couple of months ago. After publishing the tenders MMRDA officials found loopholes in the documents, following which a top MMRDA official reviewed the documents related to each contract. That’s when it was revealed that the standard procedures were not followed. Additionally, there was no provision to assess the process – this fixes the responsibility on the supplier for the warranty of system and any damage and repair to the system. After this, MMRDA started an internal inquiry of the officers involved in the process with the consultant, and the tender was cancelled.

“The documents submitted revealed a failure to adhere to CVC guidelines and international procurement standards. Crucial clauses related to value engineering, asset replacement and whole-life cost assessment were missing. Additionally, basic aspects of contract management such as document priority, maintenance, safety and payment terms need to be corrected. The absence of commissioner of metro railway safety’s (CMRS) observation and corrective measures were also a notable oversight. MMRDA is now rectifying these mistakes and implementing a policy to enhance transparency and clarity in the procurement process. Show cause notices have been issued to the consultants and officers responsible for it,” said an MMRDA official on the condition of anonymity.

