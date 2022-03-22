MMRDA clears proposals worth 1.1k crore to fast track Metro-2B, MTHL works

Mumbai Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday cleared two projects worth over ₹1,186 crore, paving way for Metro-2B corridor and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

On Tuesday, a proposal of over ₹759 crore was cleared for construction of Metro-2B between BKC and Chembur followed by over ₹427 crore contract for toll operation and setting up of intelligent traffic management system for MTHL, said MMRDA in a statement.

SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan commissioner of the MMRDA said, “We are aiming to open MTHL for citizens by the end of 2023 and Metro-2B by 2024. The work for both is on track now with decisions taken on Tuesday.”

The MMRDA is constructing a 23.5-km long DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor with 22 stations. Both the projects are delayed due to the slow pace of construction and delay in right of way (ROW) for the project.

The ₹11,000 crore is being undertaken in seven different packages. In this, a contract at ₹521 crore for 5.9 km long elevated lines, including six stations -MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla Terminus, Kurla East and Chembur, was awarded to a joint venture. However, later the contract was terminated due to the slow pace of work.

On Tuesday, the MMRDA appointed NCC as the new contractor at ₹760 crore and said that the project needs to be completed in the next two years.

Further, MMRDA also appointed a contractor to implement the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) construction of toll booth management system at a cost of ₹427 crore.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA said that the scope of work includes Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Intelligent Transport System (ITS), toll management system, electrical works, highway illumination system, construction of toll plazas and administrative buildings including Command Control Centres.