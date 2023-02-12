MMRDA nod to study on coastal road in Thane

Mumbai: To enable smooth flow of vehicles coming from Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Nashik Expressway, Kalyan and other areas, the MMRDA has commissioned a study to build a coastal road in Thane — from Kharegaon to Kopri — bypassing all traffic in Thane.

On Friday, the MMRDA issued an expression of interest for the study to build a coastal road from Kharegaon to Anand Nagar Naka at Kopri. The study is expected to be completed in three months.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “The Thane coastal road is proposed. It will have six lanes and will connect Bhiwandi bypass. This project will involve some land acquisition as MMRDA will have to acquire private land. some mangroves will be affected.” The study will indicate how much the road will cost.

The MMRDA has already widened the Kopri flyover to an eight lane now. The new facility was inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde on his birthday on February 9.

However, this may not be adequate as with rapid urbanisation, traffic is set to increase, feel officials. The coastal road project was also discussed in a CM led committee for infrastructure. It will also need clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Committee.

At present, the traffic from the container port of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to western states passes through Thane. Besides, the traffic going to northern states and many northern parts of the states also passes through Thane.

The National Highway Authority of India is constructing a greenfield project of Vadodara — Mumbai Expressway and this will take away all container traffic passing through Thane.

At the same time, the Mumbai Nagpur Super communication highway, which ends near Shahapur is coming up fast and will be inaugurated in 2024. Thereafter, the NHAI is widening the Bhiwandi Bypass Road to an eight-lane one till Thane, but despite this, traffic will increase by leaps and bounds. To avoid this, another road to bypass Thane city is being planned and the MMRDA has ordered a detailed report.

Shinde hails from Thane and he has accorded priority to projects there. It is also a satellite town on which Mumbai is heavily dependent upon.

Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) of Thane city said, “It (coastal road) will decongest traffic, especially, heavy traffic that passes through Thane city. This will also mean less accidents in Thane city. The travel time in Thane city will reduce and our work load will reduce. Signals will also be reoriented, for much better future.”

To smoothen the traffic of Thane city, the MMRDA has also invited tenders to construct a flyover connecting LBS road and Naupada area of Thane.