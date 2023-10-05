MMRDA plans MMR’s expansion with 6 growth centres at strategic locations

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to develop two growth centres - Kharbav in Thane district and Poynad in Raigad district, and three industrial growth centres - Ambe in Raigad district and Angaon and Sape in Thane district - to fortify the socio-economic structure of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It has also proposed to set up a growth centre at Kalyan under its special planning authority.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The urban planning body has set a deadline of 25 years to complete these projects, people aware of the matter said.

Kharbav near Bhiwandi could emerge as an investment destination because of its strategic location at the intersection of major infrastructure projects such as the proposed Virar-Alibag Multimodal Corridor, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, a release from MMRDA said.

Similarly, the Kalyan growth centre is anticipated to bloom as a hub for commercial and residential complexes, and educational institutions. The centre encompasses 10 villages in Kalyan taluka, spanning roughly 1,089 hectares, and is slated to host major township projects, the statement said.

Poynad near Alibaug will be a growth destination due to its proximity to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (a sealink connecting Sewree in Mumbai and Chirle in Raigad), the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor and the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. This initiative is aimed at rejuvenating the local areas, offering fresh opportunities, particularly in the sectors of tourism, construction, real estate and logistics, and the areas are supported by their closeness to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the upcoming airport, MMRDA planners said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release said the industrial growth centres proposed at Angaon, Sape and Amba are forecast to be catalysts for economic growth in their respective micro regions, enhancing employment and connectivity, and contributing to the industrial development, specifically in the manufacturing sector and high-end industries.

Commenting on the development, an urban planner said, “Mumbai is a landlocked city. Hence, if it has to grow, it has to grow in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts which are adjoining areas, just as there is a national capital region for Delhi. However, this should have been done a long time ago.’’

Gajendra Ivarkar, another expert, said MMRDA had never increased its land bank, and new growth centres were the need of the hour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This collective of growth centres, the MMRDA release further said, aims to usher in a comprehensive, sustainable, and robust development within MMR by not only propelling economic growth but also enhancing the quality of life for large communities. The initiative promises a future of polycentric development, dispersed job opportunities, affordable housing, and integrated health and educational infrastructures with abundant open green spaces, it added.

Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA commissioner, said, “MMR is a robust contributor to the economy of Maharashtra and the entire nation, contributing about 4% of the country’s GDP. The region is projected to contribute a staggering 0.35 trillion US dollars to the Indian economy by 2028 and MMRDA’s new initiative propels us toward a future enriched with superior opportunities and infrastructure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON