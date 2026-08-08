Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has inked an agreement with the Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to prepare a vision document, master plan, and related planning framework for third Mumbai or Mumbai 3.0, which will cover approximately 323.44 square kilometres including 124 villages in the Panvel, Uran and Pen talukas of Raigad district.

MMRDA ropes in Singapore-based firm to prepare Mumbai 3.0 vision document, master plan

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The agreement was signed on Friday by MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and Surbana Jurong South Asia Chief Executive Officer Avinash Mishra, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Surbana Jurong’s roots are closely linked to Singapore’s planned urban development, and its agreement with the MMRDA is in pursuance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation signed with the planning authority in January 2026, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Speaking to reporters after the agreement was signed on Friday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is among the urban areas in the country with the highest growth potential. NITI Aayog has recognised the potential of this region to become a $1.5 trillion economy. That is why we have started working on the Mumbai 3.0 plan.”

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister expressed great satisfaction about Surbana Jurong’s involvement in the project, given its global experience in developing planned cities. “This partnership with the MMRDA will provide a new direction and accelerate the development of the third Mumbai,” he said.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister expressed great satisfaction about Surbana Jurong’s involvement in the project, given its global experience in developing planned cities. “This partnership with the MMRDA will provide a new direction and accelerate the development of the third Mumbai,” he said.’ {{/usCountry}}

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As per the agreement, Surbana Jurong will analyse existing conditions in third Mumbai, create an inception plan, a draft concept land-use plan, a stakeholder consultation framework and the final concept plan for Mumbai 3.0.

The vision document will define Mumbai 3.0’s economic identity, development direction, key investment sectors, critical projects that can accelerate growth, and the core principles of urban development. The objective is to develop Mumbai 3.0 as a globally competitive, sustainable and economically robust urban centre.

The draft concept plan will comprise three key components – Concept Structure Plan, which will determine the type of land use, locations of major development centres and direction in which the city will expand in future; Concept Mobility Plan, which will cover regional and intra-city transport, public transport, coordination among different modes of transport, and opportunities for transit-oriented development; and Concept Infrastructure Plan, which will cover the planning of networks for water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, electricity, gas, social infrastructure, and water and green spaces.

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The first phase of the consultancy is targeted for completion within 30 weeks from the date of commencement of work. The timeline does not include the period required for review and approval by the MMRDA.

MMRDA officials said Surbana Jurong’s international experience in developing cities, new townships and industrial areas will be utilised for the planning process. Global best practices such as integrated urban development, smart infrastructure, mixed-use residential and commercial zones, public spaces, renewable energy systems, digital infrastructure, public transport-oriented development and an ecosystem that promotes innovation-led economic activities will be incorporated, the officials said.