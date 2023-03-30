MMRDA to construct pedestrian bridge from BKC to Sion-Dharavi via Mahim Nature Park

Mumbai: In a boost for pedestrian traffic and the environment, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed to construct a pedestrian suspension bridge across the Mithi river, connecting BKC to Sion-Dharavi via Mahim Nature Park. This will be the longest suspension bridge in India, and MMRDA officials hope it will also be a tourist attraction and a bird-watching spot along the park.

The project was pushed by former suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, but faced delays after the government changed. It was cleared by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recently.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2019, the proposed site falls in CRZ I A (mangrove buffer zone), CRZ II and a non-CRZ area. The 1.5-km bridge will be constructed 16 metres above the mangrove area, and there will be no destruction of mangroves. The total land requirement of the project is 7,970 square metres, of which 3,490 square metres will be acquired in BKC and about 4,480 square metres on the Mahim Nature Park side.

MMRDA officials believe that the bridge, with its state-of-the-art, aesthetic design, could become a tourist attraction. “The Mithi river mangroves are a nesting ground for several bird species, and the bridge will provide an excellent opportunity for bird-watchers as well as morning walkers from the BKC area to access the natural setting of Maharashtra Nature Park,” said an MMRDA official.

In addition, the bridge will serve as a handy pedestrian route for commuters travelling to BKC from Sion railway station. MMRDA officials said it was a long-standing demand of daily commuters as evidenced by primary data collection on the project. In a survey of 500 respondents, almost 70 per cent of people said they travelled by autorickshaws or private vehicles while only 25 per cent used public road transport, which was also time-consuming.

In all, 88 per cent expressed an interest in using the upcoming pedestrian suspension bridge as their daily commuting route as well as for recreational purposes. The proposed bridge will facilitate about 1,000 commuters at any given point of time from Metro line 2B, Metro line 3 and Sion railway station.

Daily commuters of Central Railway who come to BKC via Kurla railway station will also benefit. “Commuters who use Kurla station face overcrowding issues since this station integrates the harbour and central railways, leading to an increased footfall,” said an MMRDA official. “The feeder services from Kurla station are not adequate to cater to the huge passenger crowd due to narrow roads and commercial activities in nearby areas.”

MMRDA officials averred that the proposed pedestrian suspension bridge was a great solution to the above-mentioned problems and would also be good environmentally. “The structural safety, load variations and impact load have all been considered during the design and engineering,” said an MMRDA official. “All the designs have been vetted by IIT Mumbai.”

