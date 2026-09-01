MMRDA told to re-route Thane coastal road on ecological grounds

MUMBAI: The MMRDA has been told to rework the route of the proposed Balkum-to-Anandnagar (Mulund east) coastal road that would cut through the flamingo sanctuary in the Thane creek and also endanger 3,754 mangroves on 2.72 hectares of forest land, according to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Mumbai, India - February 1, 2018: Flock of Flamingoes fly over Thane creek in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 1, 2018. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

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The stand taken by the MCZMA, whose go-ahead is critical to the project, is a setback for the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which submitted its proposal to the coastal authority on August 11. MMRDA had, in fact, anticipated clearance for the Elevated Thane Coastal Road (Phase-II) from Balkum to Anandnagar, and is building a six-lane extension to the Eastern Freeway, from Ghatkopar to Thane, that will connect to the proposed coastal road. The idea is that traffic bound for Kalyan, Nashik and other places north of MMR bypass Thane city.

The MCZMA has, however, suggested that MMRDA explore an alternative alignment for the coastal road, one that will have a smaller impact on the eco-sensitive zone. It has also told MMRDA to submit the report of the state forest department’s mangrove protection cell so that it can better understand the project’s impact on the mangroves.

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{{^usCountry}} MMRDA has also been told to plan for compensatory mangrove plantation, in view of various possible alternative alignments, besides submitting a detailed impact on the creek ecology and flamingo habitat as well as mitigation measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MMRDA has also been told to plan for compensatory mangrove plantation, in view of various possible alternative alignments, besides submitting a detailed impact on the creek ecology and flamingo habitat as well as mitigation measures. {{/usCountry}}

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The MCZMA has also instructed MMRDA to submit a report on complaints it had received concerning the proposal.

Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti said, “The MMRDA has built many coastal roads in Thane. Why do they need one more? TMC has already destroyed mangroves from Thane to Bhiwandi. Now they propose to destroy even more.’’

An MMRDA official said it will be almost impossible to alter the route as it aligns with the road notified in the Development Plan of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). However, alternatives at the interchanges have been considered and presented to the MCZMA.

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Moreover, the official said, the proposed road would be a continuation of the Thane Coastal Road (Phase I) and integrates with critical regional master-plan links like the proposed Kopri-Patni bridge, proposed Eastern Freeway Extension at Anand Nagar, and the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Deviating from this master-plan alignment would break regional connectivity and fail to relieve traffic bottlenecks between Thane and Mumbai, he said.

The official pointed out that the proposed project has been deferred, not rejected, for want of additional information, which will be submitted to MCZMA.

MMRDA also says the portion of the coastal road that would pass through the eco-sensitive zone and mangrove area is elevated and stands on piers, reducing its physical footprint. Moreover, the standard span of 30m has been increased to 45-50m, significantly reducing the number of pier foundations required, thus limiting mangrove destruction to the pier locations, the MMRDA official claims.