MNS defies Covid protocol to celebrate Dahi Handi; workers detained in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) defied the state government by going ahead with Dahi Handi celebration in many places despite the ban in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Four party workers were booked in Worli for defying the government orders.

The MNS celebrated the festival in places such as Thane, Kalachowki, Dadar, Mulund and Mankhurd.

Assailing the state government, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “Everything is going on normally and there are crowds everywhere...A perception is being created that Covid-19 spreads only during the festivals. Fear is being created among the people. Hence, I told my party workers to celebrate Dahi Handi with gusto.” He said it is ironic that ‘Jan Ashirwarad Yatra’ and other gatherings are being held while festivities are being curbed. “Let there be a similar law for everyone,” he added.

Dahi Handi is a clay pot filled with milk, yogurt and other such milk products, hung from a height. Young people form a human pyramid to break it. This is one of the major festivals celebrated across Maharashtra where winners get prizes.

In Thane, the MNS broke the dahi handi at 12midnight with women volunteers forming a pyramid. In Dadar, MNS workers celebrated Dahi Handi at Khandke building at 7am. At Kalachowki, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar was not allowed to enter the Bhagat Singh ground so he broke the handi outside. Mumbai Police detained him later.

Mumbai Police have booked four MNS workers at Worli under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the order prohibiting public celebration of the festival. “”Four members of MNS have been arrested by Worli Police for violating the norms against celebrating the festival last night,” said Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police Central region.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, who organised the Dadar event, said: “It was the 50th year celebration at Khandke building and we celebrated it despite the ban by the government. We did not bow before this anti-Hindu government.”

BJP legislator Ram Kadam who is well known for organising grand festivities celebrated the festival at his house.

As per the state government rules announced on Monday, all public gatherings such as community rituals, human pyramids and cultural events for the festival were banned.