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‘Mobile’ MD manufacturing racket busted, 13 arrested

After several years a drug manufacturing unit has been found in the city limits. The investigation began on April 4 when the crime branch raided a room in Chheda Adarsh Building in Nayanagar, Mira Road East, and allegedly recovered 3.3 kg of MD valued at ₹3 crore from the possession of Firdous Arbaz Qureshi and her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. During the subsequent probe, police arrested 11 more accused allegedly linked to the supply and distribution network.

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:50 am IST
By Megha Sood
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megha.sood@htlive.com

‘Mobile’ MD manufacturing racket busted, 13 arrested

MUMBAI: In an ongoing mephedrone (MD) trafficking probe, a “mobile” drug manufacturing racket allegedly operating makeshift laboratories across Mumbai and nearby areas to evade detection, has been busted. Police said they have so far arrested 13 accused and seized 6.8 kg of MD worth 13 crore, besides chemicals and laboratory equipment collectively valued at 13 crore.

After several years a drug manufacturing unit has been found in the city limits. The investigation began on April 4 when the crime branch raided a room in Chheda Adarsh Building in Nayanagar, Mira Road East, and allegedly recovered 3.3 kg of MD valued at 3 crore from the possession of Firdous Arbaz Qureshi and her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. During the subsequent probe, police arrested 11 more accused allegedly linked to the supply and distribution network.

According to Badakh, the gang would manufacture 12-15 kg of MD at one location before shifting the entire setup to another place to evade detection.

“The factories were mobile. The chemicals and equipment required to manufacture the contraband are easily available in the market, making it easier for the accused to frequently change locations,” said Badakh.

 
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