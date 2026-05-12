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‘Mobile’ MD manufacturing racket busted, 13 arrested

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MUMBAI: In an ongoing mephedrone (MD) trafficking probe, a “mobile” drug manufacturing racket allegedly operating makeshift laboratories across Mumbai and nearby areas to evade detection, has been busted. Police said they have so far arrested 13 accused and seized 6.8 kg of MD worth ₹13 crore, besides chemicals and laboratory equipment collectively valued at ₹13 crore.

After several years a drug manufacturing unit has been found in the city limits. The investigation began on April 4 when the crime branch raided a room in Chheda Adarsh Building in Nayanagar, Mira Road East, and allegedly recovered 3.3 kg of MD valued at ₹3 crore from the possession of Firdous Arbaz Qureshi and her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. During the subsequent probe, police arrested 11 more accused allegedly linked to the supply and distribution network.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police inspector Pramod Badakh of the Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch, the arrested accused were identified as Firdous Arbaz Qureshi, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi, Moiz Javed Khan, Arman Ali Kalam Ali Rain, Sunil Kamal Yadav, Mohammad Wasim Yusuf Sheikh, Irfan Anwar Kudiya, Arafat Shamsuddin Ansari, Khalda Arafat Ansari and Akash Satyaram Yadav, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police inspector Pramod Badakh of the Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch, the arrested accused were identified as Firdous Arbaz Qureshi, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi, Moiz Javed Khan, Arman Ali Kalam Ali Rain, Sunil Kamal Yadav, Mohammad Wasim Yusuf Sheikh, Irfan Anwar Kudiya, Arafat Shamsuddin Ansari, Khalda Arafat Ansari and Akash Satyaram Yadav, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the name of one Akram Khan, who police suspect supplied the drugs. Based on this information, police conducted multiple raids where they allegedly found makeshift laboratories used to manufacture MD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the name of one Akram Khan, who police suspect supplied the drugs. Based on this information, police conducted multiple raids where they allegedly found makeshift laboratories used to manufacture MD. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said they seized 255 litres of chemicals along with laboratory equipment such as heating dryers, separation flasks, heating mantles and Buchner funnels. The seized material and equipment are collectively valued at ₹13 crore, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they seized 255 litres of chemicals along with laboratory equipment such as heating dryers, separation flasks, heating mantles and Buchner funnels. The seized material and equipment are collectively valued at ₹13 crore, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Badakh, the gang would manufacture 12-15 kg of MD at one location before shifting the entire setup to another place to evade detection.

“The factories were mobile. The chemicals and equipment required to manufacture the contraband are easily available in the market, making it easier for the accused to frequently change locations,” said Badakh.

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