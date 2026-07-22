Mumbai: A day after the Delhi police cracked down on thousands of protesters at Jantar Mantar with tear gas and lathis, several celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and the youth-led movement demanding government accountability for recent examination paper leaks.

‘More power to all of you’: Marathi, Hindi celebrities voice support for protesting students

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Actors Preity Zinta, Subodh Bhave, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Spruha Joshi; singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani; and photographer Atul Kasbekar posted messages on social media on Tuesday, demanding that the protesting students be heard as they are fighting for the future of India.

In a post on X, Zinta said, “I hope our government starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further! Please end your fast, Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. More power to all of you.”

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also expressed their solidarity with the youth, saying their voices deserve to be heard loud, clear and without fear. “They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build,” the couple said in a joint message.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhave, in a post on Facebook, said it was not pleasant watching the protesting students being hit with lathis and expressed the need for a dialogue. “Those who have power and authority to take decisions should take decisions with sensitive minds,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhave, in a post on Facebook, said it was not pleasant watching the protesting students being hit with lathis and expressed the need for a dialogue. “Those who have power and authority to take decisions should take decisions with sensitive minds,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Joshi recited a Marathi poem in a post that went viral. Here is one of the stanzas, translated in English: “Hunger strikes happen, marches are held, and cockroaches hit the streets; no place for opinions, dissent, agendas, religion, or any kind of discussion; issues and questions have been thrown in potholes; these people are simply anti-nationals, we have told ourselves shamelessly.”

Kasbekar, in a message on social media, warned that the universe does not forgive arrogance. “A life lesson I’ve learnt. The energies of the universe do not forgive arrogance. They conspire to teach the arrogant a lesson and humble them,” he said.