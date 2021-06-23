More than 100,000 get Covid shot in Mumbai for third day in a row

For a third consecutive day on Wednesday, more than 100,000 citizens were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the city as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restarted vaccination for the 18-30 age group. Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department, said, “We are vaccinating maximum citizens daily. 108,148 citizens were vaccinated on Monday, 113,135 were vaccinated on Tuesday and 111,110 citizens were vaccinated on Wednesday.”

Dr Gomare added, “On Thursday also, vaccinations will continue as we are getting fresh stock from the Central government on Thursday morning and all vaccination centres will remain functional in the city on Thursday.”

There are 386 vaccination centres in the city, of which 94 are private, 20 are state or central government ones, while the remaining 272 are civic centres.

According to BMC data, of the 79,748 citizens in the 18-44 age group vaccinated on Wednesday, majority (46,066) were vaccinated at civic centres only.

For now, vaccination slots will continue to be on a 50:50 ratio (50% slots will be via online booking and 50% will be on a walk-in basis), said BMC officials.

As of Wednesday, 4,684,050 citizens have been vaccinated since January 16, 2021. Of the total, 1,408,527 beneficiaries are from the 45-59 age group, 1,363,740 above 60 years of age and 1,220,040 in the 18-44 age group. The remaining are health and frontline workers.