More than 2 lakh get first vaccination dose against Covid in September as Navi Mumbai civic body receives 69% more vaccine supplies

Published on Oct 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Till date, 10.57 lakh of the eligible 10.60 lakh population in Navi Mumbai have received their first vaccination dose against Covid. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

In September, almost 69% more vaccine supplies were received by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) compared to the previous months, leading to a maximum number of vaccination centres being arranged for the drive.

In September alone, NMMC received 2,15,700 doses of Covishield and 13,170 doses of Covaxin. Before September, the highest received doses was in April with 1,61,500 Covishield and 20,500 Covaxin doses.

In September alone, 2,00,391 people got their first dose and 1,71,048 people got their second dose as well. Till now, 10.57 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have got their first dose, of which 5.17 lakh have got their second dose as well. The highest number of vaccine booths that NMMC could arrange in September was 103, which the civic commissioner intends to raise to 110 in the coming months if the supply remains good.

“We have enough staff to handle even 110 vaccination booths. With 103 booths as well, the drive went smoothly. If the supply continues to remain the same way next month as well, we might have 110 booths,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Of the eligible 10.60 lakh population of Navi Mumbai, 10.57 lakh have been vaccinated with the first dose. The civic body believes that 10.57 lakh would also include people getting vaccinated from private hospitals who are actually not Navi Mumbai residents and hence around 15% to 20% of the total vaccinated would be considered as non Navi Mumbai residents.

Of the 15 lakh population in Navi Mumbai, 10.60 lakh is eligible for the vaccination, 6.79 lakh people between the age group of 18 and 44 years have received their first dose. Meanwhile, as per the statistics, only 6.10 lakh people are eligible under this age group. “There are working class age group people who work in Navi Mumbai wherein they might have got their jabs done. Hence, the number of people getting their first dose is more than the actual eligible population,” an NMMC officer said.

Of the 6.79 lakh, only 2.35 lakh have taken their second dose, which is 34% of those who took the first jab.

