More than 40 BMW cars charred in service centre fire

As many as 40 cars, majority of which were BMW make, were charred in the fire which broke out in the workshop of this luxury car company in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe
Some non BMW high-end cars owned by the employees of the company were also gutted in the fire, a fire dept official said. (AFP Photo/File/Representative use)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
ByPranab Jyoti Bhuyan

More than 40 BMW cars were charred and several more were partially damaged when a BMW service centre cum godown in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai was gutted in a fire that raged over seven hours after it broke out at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. While there were no injuries, the total loss caused to the property is being assessed, officials said.

“As many as 40 cars, majority of which were BMW make, were charred in the fire which broke out in the workshop of the luxury car company in Turbhe. Some non BMW high-end cars owned by the employees of the company were also gutted in the fire. Ten fire tenders from Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Turbhe and MIDC were dispatched to douse the fire,” a fire department official said on condition of anonymity.

The fire was doused by 1.00 am on Wednesday. The officer quoted above added, “We are not sure how many of these cars were used or new cars. We are still assessing the damage. The reason behind the fire is not yet clear.”

