Morgan Stanley VP chases down mobile thief, hands him over to police

Mumbai: The bustling Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) was witness to high drama on Wednesday evening when a 41-year-old senior official with the Morgan Stanley group chased down and caught the robber who snatched his cell phone. The robber was later handed over to the police.

According to the Powai police, the complainant, Sudhanshu Nivsarkar (41) is a vice president with Morgan Stanley and stays in Chandivali. On Wednesday evening, he took an autorickshaw from the Hub Mall in Goregaon to go to his residence.

The auto hit a traffic jam near the National Security Guard (NSG) base on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road and was waiting for it to clear when the incident occurred.

“Nivsarkar was holding his cell phone in his left hand while sitting in the auto-rickshaw and the accused suddenly snatched it and started running. Nivsarkar immediately leapt out of the auto and ran after him,” said an officer with the Powai police station.

Nivsarkar caught up with the robber within a few minutes but the robber pushed him hard. Nivsarkar refused to give up and resumed his chase as soon as he regained his balance.

The chase continued for several minutes till the accused tripped and fell. Nivsarkar caught up with him and at the same time, passers-by who had witnessed the chase also came rushing to help. They roughed up and overpowered the accused, while Nivsarkar called the Mumbai Police control room.

The information was relayed to the Powai police station and the nearest mobile unit was immediately diverted to the spot.

The police took the accused into custody and recovered the phone from him. He was identified as Sagar Thakur (32), a resident of the Saki Vihar Road in Powai.

“Thakur has been arrested and charged with robbery under the Indian Penal Code. We are looking into his background to check if he has similar cases registered against him in the past,” the officer said.

