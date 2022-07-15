Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morphine worth 365 crore seized near Mumbai

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:44 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.

