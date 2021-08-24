Most cases during second Covid wave due to out-of-town travel: IIT-Bombay study

An analysis of 400 cases of Covid-19 by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) during the second wave has revealed that most of the cases were detected among individuals with a history of travelling out of town, going out to work or due to socialisation. Only one of the 400 cases was potentially linked to house help as a probable source of infection indoors. However, the study has added that one cannot usually be sure of the source of such infection, but can potentially link it.

IIT-B carried out the study on 400 patients across age groups admitted to the in-house hospital of the institute. The campus of IIT-Bombay has an in-house hospital where students, staff members and their family members are admitted. Those staff and their family members who stay outside the campus of IIT-Bombay are also admitted to the in-house hospital.

The IIT-Bombay campus is located in Powai and has reported over 700 cases so far, of which around 400 were reported during the second wave between April 2021 and June 2021. Additionally, the institute has also reported at least five deaths due to Covid-19.

The findings of the study, carried out by the contact-tracing team of IIT-Bombay, stated: “We cannot usually be sure of the source, so the analysis only identifies the most likely source.”

The study further added, “An interesting observation is that only 1 out of 400 cases is potentially linked to household help. This also matches the observation in Mumbai that there were very few cases in the slums in the second wave. Thus, it appears that household help is very unlikely to spread Covid. This information is useful in deciding whether to restart household help. (However, mask precautions must continue to be taken.”

The data from the BMC also reveals that the maximum number of cases during the second wave were from non-slum areas. For example, currently there are zero containment zones in slums and chawls. In comparison, there are 19 sealed buildings and 1,047 sealed floors. A professor, who is part of the contact tracing team of IIT-Bombay, said, “We handled around 400 cases during the second wave and till now we have handled around 700 cases. One of the major observations is that ventilation plays a very crucial role when it comes to Covid-19. It is important to be in a good, ventilated place and follow all Covid-19 protocols including wearing a mask.”

Dr Madhav Sathe, retired microbiology professor at Nair hospital, said, “The study is correct in a way because factors like travelling, going out to work and socialising are those who are in the potential high-risk group. The finding related to household is many were probably infected during the first wave and got antibodies or were exposed and became resistant.”

Meanwhile, the city on Monday reported 225 fresh cases and four deaths. Till now, the city has reported 741,389 cases and 15,951 deaths, followed by 719,989 recoveries. The city’s recovery rate is 97% and mortality rate is 2.15%. There are 3,029 active cases in the city.

