MUMBAI: Most of the 374km metro network being laid in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be operational by 2027, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Metro 3 will be fully operational up to Cuff Parade by June, while Metro 4A, between Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh, and part of Metro 4, between Kasarvadavali to Cadbury, Metro 7A, between Dahisar and Mira Road, would be completed by end of the year, he said. Most ongoing Metro lines in MMR to be operational by 2027

CM Fadnavis, in his reply to the congratulatory motion on Governor CP Radhakrishnan’s address, said most of the MMR Metro lines launched between 2014 and 2019 are on the verge of completion. The second phase of Metro 2B, between DN Nagar and Mandale, will be completed by October 2026.

“Metro 3 has been completed 95% and the security trials on it have been conducted. Metro 4 is 79% complete and the phase between Cadbury junction and Gandhi Nagar will be operational by December 2026, after the launch of the phase between Kasarvadavali and Cadbury by end of this year,” he said. The phase of Thane Metro between Thane and Bhiwandi is 80% complete. We have decided that the second phase, between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, will be underground as elevated Metro will need heavy rehabilitation in a 5 km stretch on the metro route,” he said.

Fadnavis said that Metro 9 between Andheri and Intenational Airport was 55% complete and will be functional by December 2026.