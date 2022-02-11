Most summer 2022 exams will be in offline mode: Mumbai University

Mumbai: Physical or offline exams will make a comeback to undergraduate and postgraduate university exams at the University of Mumbai. According to a statement released on Thursday, most undergraduate and post graduate course exams will be conducted in offline mode while most backlog (Allowed-To-Keep-Term) exams will be held in the online mode this year. The last time MU conducted exams offline was in winter 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All UG and PG exams for commerce, arts and science session 2 (regular) and backlog exams for the same batches will be conducted offline. However, backlog exams (ATKT) for semesters 1, 3 and 5, as well as semester 4 exams for regular and backlog students will be conducted in online mode this year,” it said. This statement was released following a meeting between key members of the board of examination of the varsity recently.

In case of semester 6 (final year UG courses), the varsity said it will look at the status of student vaccination and wait for orders from the state government before taking a final call. “At present some parts of the state are still witnessing agitation by state transport organisations, so the decision on offline exams for the final year UG students will be announced on or before March 1,” said Vinod Patil, director of the board of examination and evaluation (BoEE), MU. He added that a detailed circular on the upcoming examination session will be issued soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case of PG exams, semester 2 and 4 regular as well as backlog exams will be conducted in the offline mode whereas backlog exams for semester 1 and 3 will be conducted online for all commerce, arts and science courses. “Offline exams for PG students will include 50% multiple choice questions (MCQs) and 50% descriptive type questions,” highlighted the statement.

The examination department of MU has also clarified that exams for professional courses including management, engineering, architecture, pharmacy and law and MCA will be conducted in offline mode only. Semester 1 to 4 of Management Science department exams, regular and backlog, will also be held in offline mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON