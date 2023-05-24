Don’t malign name of my son, family: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s mother

Upset over conspiracy theories floating on social media, especially the ones that point to the possible drug overdose, mother of late actor Aditya Singh Rajput has appealed to people not to malign the name of her son and her family.

Mumbai, India - May 23, 2023: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput's mother at the hospital where the actor's post-mortem was done a day after he was found dead at his apartment, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The 36-year-old actor died on Monday after he allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom of his Oshiwara flat.

Usha Rajput, who came to Mumbai from Delhi late on Monday night, said she had been getting calls and messages from people asking her about the authenticity of the drug overuse that a section of the media had also claimed as the cause of death.

However, the post-mortem report is inconclusive about this aspect, police officers said.

Aditya’s late father was a lawyer in the Delhi high court while his mother was an employee with the Delhi government administration. “By putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do,” she said.

Recalling her last conversation with Aditya, she said, “On Monday afternoon, I noticed that my entire chat history with my son had got deleted. Not being so technologically savvy, I called him around 2.15 pm to ask what might have happened. He told me there was some problem with WhatsApp and he would text me again. However, he didn’t say anything about being unwell.”

The last WhatsApp message that Aditya sent her after this conversation was “mumma” followed by a red heart emoji, she said. Later (around 2.25 pm), he sent her a voice note, saying there was an issue with WhatsApp, but she could reach him on the app, she said and added that her last message, “okay beta”, which she sent him around 3.15 pm was never read by her son.

Around 4 pm on Monday, she said she received a call from one of Aditya’s close friends informing her about his demise. “I panicked and was shaking; I had to call a neighbour to pack my bags and help me book a ticket to Mumbai.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Aditya’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem was conducted. His mortal remains were later cremated at Oshiwara crematorium.

Among those who accompanied his mother were Aditya’s friends Khushi and Subuhi Joshi. Another friend Tiger Chopane, who came to the city to meet him on Monday after taking a break from shooting in Goa, was shocked to know about his death.

“It is very admirable the way he established himself as a model, actor, photographer and an entrepreneur, without much help from others. His brand of clothing was so popular that it was selling off well through Instagram marketing and was even promoted on the reality show Bigg Boss,” Chopane said.

