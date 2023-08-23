Thane MP threatens rail roko, will forcibly inaugurate Digha railway station

NAVI MUMBAI: Rajan Vichare, Thane member of parliament, has threatened to resort to rail roko agitation and forcibly inaugurate the Digha railway station if the railway authorities do not commission it by month end.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) group MP claims that the railway station has been ready for four months without inauguration, and even the commuters on the trans-harbour route are suffering.

Vichare has shots of letters warning the central railway general manager Naresh Lalwani and chief divisional railway manager Rajnish Kumar Goyal. “I have repeatedly met and appealed to the railway minister and authorities on the issue,” said Vichare. “If they do not have the time, we shall get it commissioned by the railway commuters and Digha residents.”

Persons working in IT companies in the Digha area mostly come from outside and rely on Airoli or Thane station to commute. They waste both their time and money, said Vichare. “To give justice to them and the residents of Digha, the railway station should be commissioned by month end,” he said.

The Bhumi Pujan of Airoli-Kalwa elevated project was performed in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray but has been delayed due to the rehabilitation of the slums on the route.

“To ensure that the project is not shelved, I followed up with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and converted it into two phases. The work on Digha railway station has been completed in the first phase,” said Vichare.

Railway officials said that some work remains at the station and that it will be commissioned soon.