mumbai news

MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra

The state-owned power distribution utility supplies power to most of Maharashtra Bloomberg File Photo
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The state-owned power distribution utility that supplies power to most of Maharashtra said it would start load-shedding in areas across the state.

The rise in the heat since February and an increase in demand from agricultural and industrial consumers has triggered a record demand of over 28,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW.

A MSEDCL communique said they were facing a shortfall of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW and hence, would be constrained to start load-shedding in urban and rural areas as per the protocol laid down by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The nationwide coal supply crisis has affected the coal inventories and capacity utilisation at the thermal power stations operated by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco). The coal crisis has led to the MSEDCL facing a supply shortage of 6,000 MW from thermal sources. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.

Though the MahaGenco uses the 1,960 MW Koyna hydroelectric project to meet the peak demand, its use is constrained due to water availability. The National Thermal Power Corporation will supply 673 MW daily till June 15 and 760 MW is being procured from the Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL Mundra) project, of which 415 MW is available from Monday midnight. But the shortfall persists despite this. The nationwide growth in demand for power has led to the rates of electricity in the energy exchanges shooting up. The availability of this electricity is also affected due to the coal supply issues.

The MahaGenco has a 13,902 MW capacity, including 9,750 MW in coal-based thermal power, 2,580 MW in hydro power, 672 MW gas, and 207 MW in solar energy.

