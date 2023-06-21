MU to set up women’s colleges, satellite centres, night colleges

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to set up women’s colleges, satellite centres, and night colleges to provide skill-based education after it received approval for its five-year comprehensive plan from the senate on Tuesday. Specific locations have been designated for these initiatives, which are a part of varsity’s prospective plan for the academic years 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The comprehensive plan priorities skill-based courses keeping in mind the regional needs and social factors of Mumbai, in accordance with the guidelines outlined by the National Education Policy (NEP).

“The plan aims to provide students with a more comprehensive and skill-oriented education. It also recommends courses at the university examination centres that align with the specific skills required by each district, considering the geographic, social, and urgent needs,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, new vice-chancellor, MU, during the special senate meeting.

Under this comprehensive plan, colleges will offer essential skill courses instead of the traditional arts, science, and commerce faculty courses. The allocation of points has also been determined based on the district’s population and the presence of colleges.

The comprehensive plan introduces an array of innovative skill courses, including stock market, business analytics, warehouse and Godown management, seafood processing, data warehousing, blockchain technology, freight management, beekeeping and management, among others.

A statement issued by the MU said, “The plan considers the geographical areas of Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Palghar districts, addressing the skill sets required by local industries, women, students, backward classes, tribal communities, trade and commerce.

“It has been developed through a detailed survey of regional needs for higher education facilities, considering the requirements of socially and economically disadvantaged youth and the suggestions of stakeholders.

“Factors such as Mumbai Division, Konkan Division, Rural and Urban areas, Hilly and Coastal regions, and Tribal communities were also considered in the formulation of this plan.”

