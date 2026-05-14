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MU withholds over 8,500 results over missing IDs

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission has made ABC and APAAR IDs mandatory. The IDs enable students to digitally store academic records, allowing transfer of credits between universities and helping prevent duplication and fraud.

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai (MU) has withheld the results of over 8,500 third-year BCom students after their colleges failed to submit Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and APAAR ID details despite repeated reminders from the university and the government.

MU withholds over 8,500 results over missing IDs

MU declared the TY BCom Semester 6 results on Wednesday, just 14 days after the examinations concluded. Around 47,500 students registered for the exam.

The results of thousands of students were put on hold as their colleges did not upload ABC IDs on the university portal. The results have been published on the university’s official website.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission has made ABC and APAAR IDs mandatory. The IDs enable students to digitally store academic records, allowing transfer of credits between universities and helping prevent duplication and fraud.

MU said that despite issuing several circulars and holding meetings with colleges regarding submission of ABC IDs, many institutions failed to complete the process on time.

 
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