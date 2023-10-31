Mukesh Ambani receives third death threat, email demands 400 crore

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani received a third threat email on Monday morning from the same sender who sent two such emails on October 27 demanding ₹200 crore. In the third email, the sender said he was increasing the ransom to ₹400 crore because Ambani did not respond to his last two emails.

FILE- In this Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, center, with wife Neeta Ambani arrives for 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in Mumbai, India. Facebook says it plans to invest $5.7 billion in India’s telecom giant Reliance Jio. The investment will give Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technologies and app developing division of Reliance Industries. Ambani, Reliance’s head and India’s richest man, said that he is “humbled” to have Facebook as a long-term partner, and that the investment will help propel India’s digital push forward. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) (AP)

The email, sent to Ambani’s official ID, read, “No matter how good your security is, one sniper of ours can kill you. This time the amount is ₹400 crore and police can’t track and arrest me”.

Looking at the severity of the threat, the Mumbai police on Monday increased the security at Ambani’s south Mumbai residence Antilia.

The first email was received on Friday and the sender claims his name, Shadab Khan demanded ₹100 crore from Ambani and threatened to kill him. Soon after, Devendra Munshiram, security in-charge at Antilia, filed a police complaint.

The next day, he sent another email to him demanding double the amount, as he did not get any response from the billionaire industrialist.

A senior police officer confirmed that Ambani received the third email from the same sender on Monday morning. “It appears that the accused used an email service provider from Belgium and the Mumbai police had written to them to locate him through the internet protocol address. There is no headway in the case so far and our investigation is on,” the officer added.

The Gamdevi police have already registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after the first email was received. They have been taking help from Maharashtra cyber and Mumbai cyber police stations to trace the sender, said a police officer.

