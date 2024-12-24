Menu Explore
Mulund resident duped of 10 lakh with promise of job in Indian Railways for son

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Navghar police found the accuesd already in judicial custody at Pant Nagar police station, arrested in a different job scam case

MUMBAI: A man was booked for allegedly duping a Mulund resident of 10 lakh under the pretext of providing his children a job. The accused, identified as Prathmesh Lad, claimed recruitments were going on in the Indian Railways. After collecting the money, the accused provided them with a bogus railway appointment letter. After the FIR was filed on Saturday, the Navghar police found the Lad was in judicial custody at Pant Nagar police station for a similar crime.

According to the police, the complainant, 58-year-old L Pokharkar, retired from an electricity distributing firm a few months ago. He was looking for a job for his unemployed son. One of his relatives in April introduced him to a woman who said Indian Railways was recruiting.

Police said this woman introduced Lad to Pokharkar as an officer in the Railway Department in Mumbai. She claimed he had also helped her son and niece get a job. She allegedly said Indian Railways was looking to fill up all vacant positions in four days, and that each seat would cost 8 lakh. Pokharkar trusted the woman and paid an initial amount of 10 lakh through RTGS to Lad, for two seats – for his son and daughter. Pokharkar received a post in May which contained appointment letters with the Indian Railways logo on it addressed to his son and daughter. They were instructed to report to the Chief Officer of Central Railway between 2am and 7pm to meet with Lad. Both went to the place but did not get to meet Lad. They tried visiting many times after that day, but Lad did not meet them. After this, they became suspicious and realised they were scammed.

Pokharkar asked Lad to return his money but received no response. Then he approached the Navghar police in October and filed a complaint.

“We have conduced preliminary investigation. A case has been registered against Lad for forgery and cheating. He is currently in judicial custody at Pant Nagar police station, where he was arrested in a different job scam case. Navghar police will soon take his custody for investigation,” said inspector

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
