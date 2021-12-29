Mumba local train services delayed on Central Line. Details here
The delay has happened due to failure of a freight train engine near the Khardi railway station. The services are disrupted between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations on the Central Railway line.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations on the Central Railway line in Mumbai are running with a delay on Wednesday. A freight train engine has reported failure near the Khardi railway station, which has caused disruption of services on the line.
The train rake was moved away from railway tracks with the help of another engine at 1.15pm but services are operating with a delay of up to 10 minutes.
More details are awaited.
