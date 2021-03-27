Mumbai: 17-year-old’s video helps man get bail in Pocso case

The special court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act granted bail to a 27-year-old man booked for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl after considering the video of the minor where she claimed she was forced to implicate him at the insistence of her mother and stepfather.

The teenager had recorded a video before lodging a complaint with Dongri police station, stating that her stepfather used to harass her, but her mother did not believe her. She further alleged that her mother made her consume drugs and also forced her to harass the accused.

The accused and the teen lived in the same locality and had a physical relationship.

It was alleged that the accused was a drug addict and that, without his knowledge, the girl started to steal drugs and consume them. The prosecution alleged that the mother sent her to a rehabilitation centre. After returning, she fled from her house twice and the second time went to the accused. However, the accused left her near her house, following she recorded the video. The accused was booked on October 2 and arrested the next day.

Before lodging the case, the minor had sent the accused a video but he could not access it till recently.