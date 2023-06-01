Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panic grips Mumbai airport after woman claims of carrying bomb in luggage

ANI |
Jun 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST

The incident took place when a woman passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

Panic broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a woman passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (File/ ANI)

The woman refused to pay and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag, although nothing suspicious was found in her bag upon examination.

After the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 and 505 (2) of IPC and she was arrested.

The woman was then produced in the court which later granted her bail.

mumbai bomb chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport
