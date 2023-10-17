Mumbai airport resumes flight operations as runways open after 6 hours

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) resumed flight operations after they were temporarily suspended for post-monsoon maintenance work on Tuesday morning on two of its runways. Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA) concludes its post-monsoon runway maintenance, in Mumbai. (ANI)

As per a statement by the CSMIA, the flight operations were scheduled to be shut for six hours as the maintenance activities took place from 11am to 5pm.

CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement, “As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance.”

CSMIA handles at least 900 flights every day.

The airport authorities said that the main objective of the scheduled closure was to cover repair and maintenance activities which were important to uphold the infrastructure of the airport to the highest possible standards.

The Mumbai International Airport said earlier on Tuesday that post-monsoon runway maintenance was a yearly practice was a part of various activities that have been undertaken with accuracy and diligent efforts ensuring operational continuity and safety of passengers, hence bringing to life to vision of imbibing passengers first approach at the core of the operations.

“CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers,” said the statement.

The airport said on Monday that the traffic grew 33 per cent to 1.27 crore in its September quarter. In comparison to the pre-pandemic period (Q3CY2019), the growth in traffic was 109 per cent, CSMIA said. Reportedly, the airport witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs in the last quarter.

As per airport authorities, CSMIA recorded a total passenger volume of 96 lakh for the year-ago period.

