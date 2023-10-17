Mumbai airport runways shut today: No flight operations for 6 hours. Check details

The Mumbai International Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is scheduled to remain temporarily suspended on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance work on its two runways. According to a statement by the CSMIA, flight operations will be shut for six hours as the maintenance activities will take place from 11am to 5pm.

Mumbai airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance,” CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Reportedly, the Mumbai airport handles nearly 900 flights a day.

Why are the flight operations shut?

According to the airport authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.

The CSMIA said the yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers,” its statement said.

Mumbai airport records 33% growth in passenger traffic

The Mumbai International Airport on Monday said its passenger traffic grew 33 per cent to 1.27 crore in the September quarter. Compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3CY2019), the growth in traffic was 109 per cent, CSMIA said. Reportedly, the airport witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs in the last quarter.

According to the airport authorities, they recorded a total passenger volume of 96 lakh for the year-ago period.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!