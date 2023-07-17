State to get nine new government medical colleges

Mumbai: The state government, in a bid to improve healthcare infrastructure and the shortage of doctors in Maharashtra, has approved the establishment of new government medical colleges in nine districts, with a budget of ₹4,366 crore.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of 36 districts in the state, 23 already have government medical colleges. With the establishment of nine new medical colleges in Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Buldhana, Washim, Wardha, Amravati, Jalna, Thane, and Palghar districts, the total count will rise to 32.

The state government released a government resolution (GR) about setting up the colleges in these districts. The GR stated, “With these new colleges, the 900 seats for medical education will increase in the state, which helps in producing skilled and specialised doctors. The establishment of these colleges aims to address the shortage of doctors in the state and ensure timely access to healthcare services.”

Girish Mahajan, the state’s medical education minister, announced this decision on social media, saying, “A very important decision has been taken by the Department of Medical Education. Permission has been given for new government colleges in nine districts in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, in the state’s budget, the announcement to construct 12 medical colleges was made. Earlier, in several instances, the state government had proposed setting up medical colleges in Thane and Palghar districts, but it remained only on paper. This time in GR the government fixed the location of the colleges.

“Due to the unavailability of specialised doctors in government hospitals, the patients are forced to travel to Mumbai. Nearly 40 % of the caseload on Mumbai’s civic hospitals are from the neighbouring districts,” said a doctor from Thane Hospital. However, the doctor also warned that along with setting up medical colleges, the government should also focus on hiring professors and doctors to train the students.

GR also mentioned that each college will have 430 beds attached to it. This also helps patients from these areas to get medical facilities in their own districts. To run these colleges and attached hospitals, the state government also approved the 448 posts in each medical college, which converted into 4032 posts in all 9 colleges. For this, the state government estimates an expense of ₹312.20 core.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We see those huge shortages of staffers. Some medical colleges don’t even have deans, and departments run without heads of departments,” said a former senior officer from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON