Mumbai: Bandra, Goregaon. Colaba see highest Covid-19 growth rate in a week

The city on Friday reported 8,803 Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the case tally to 562,207, and the toll to 12,250. There are now 84,378 active cases in the city. The cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) in the city is now 1.39%. In the past 16 days of April, Mumbai has reported 147,434 cases, and 560 deaths. Areas of Bandra West, Goregaon, Colaba, Malabar Hill and Grant Road, Matunga and Andheri have reported the highest growth rate in the past week.

Mumbai has an average growth rate of 1.6%. Administrative wards corresponding to Bandra West and Goregaon have shown growth rates above 2%, followed by Malabar Hill with a growth rate of 1.9% and Colaba with a growth rate of 1.88%. The lowest growth rates are reported in Mohammad Ali Road at 1.1%, Parel with 1.3%, and Marine Lines with 1.3%. Fourteen out of 24 wards have reported growth above Mumbai’s average growth rate.

However, the highest number of active cases is in Andheri West (7,167), followed by Andheri East (6,067), Kandivli (5,735), Borivli (5,664) and Malad (5,605). This is as per data available for 87,443 active Covid-19 cases as of Thursday.

The BMC on Friday conducted 50,533 Covid-19 tests, with a daily positivity rate of 17.4%. Positivity rate is the number of positive cases as a percent of the total tests done. So far, the BMC has conducted 4,851,752 tests, with a cumulative positivity rate of 11%.

On Friday, 9,033 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged in Mumbai. As of Thursday, 80% of the total active cases in the city were asymptomatic patients, 18.3% are symptomatic, and 1.5% are critical. As of Thursday, Mumbai has 20,044 hospital beds, of which 16,308 are occupied. Of the total ICU bed capacity of 2,692, only 40 beds are vacant. Of the 1,349 ventilator beds available, 40 are vacant; of the 10,183 oxygen beds available, 1,221 are vacant.

The recovery rate in the city is 82%. The overall doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is now 43 days.

In the past six months, the BMC has collected ₹24,89,100 in fines for spitting in public. A statement released by the civic body on Friday said, “In view of the fact that spitting in public places can spread diseases like corona virus, tuberculosis, punitive action is regularly taken by BMC at public places.” The fine per person is ₹200.