Mumbai: Car sinks in well after parking area caves in at Ghatkopar society, video goes viral

A parked car sank after a portion of the parking area caved in at a Ghatkopar (West) society on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A parked car sank after a portion of the parking area caved in at a Ghatkopar (West) society on Sunday. The vehicle was parked in the parking space in the society on a well that was covered with reinforced cement.

The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning, police said, adding no one was injured.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday morning, leading to harsh remarks against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for poor maintenance of public places. Reacting to them, the BMC issued a statement clarifying that they have nothing to do with the incident.

Some years ago, the housing society had closed half the portion of the well by carrying out RCC work and used the spot to park the vehicles. However, due to rains, the portion caved in, and the vehicle drowned, he said.

“The incident took place in a private society compound. Nobody got injured in the incident as no one was inside the car. We are helping in pumping out water from the well and have asked the society to cordon off the well area after removing the car.” the BMC statement read.

Society has been asked to take necessary safety measures immediately, the BMC said.

(With PTI inputs)

