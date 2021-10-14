Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body cancels vaccination drive at public centres for Friday
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body cancels vaccination drive at public centres for Friday

However, the civic body said that the drive has not been cancelled owing to shortage of vaccines and that it has sufficient vaccine stock
The drive will resume in the city on Saturday. There are over 300 BMC vaccine centres in Mumbai, and 20 state or Central government-operated vaccination centres. There are 145 private vaccination centres. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

There will be no vaccination drive at public vaccination centres in Mumbai on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Thursday. However, the civic body said that the drive has not been cancelled owing to shortage of vaccines and that it has sufficient vaccine stock.

A senior civic official said, “We have halted the vaccination drive at public vaccination centres only for one day on Friday. This is not because of shortage of vaccine doses. The drive will continue on Saturday.”

The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday.

The drive will resume in the city on Saturday. There are over 300 BMC vaccine centres in Mumbai, and 20 state or Central government-operated vaccination centres. There are 145 private vaccination centres.

Until Thursday, out of the target population of 9,236,500 citizens, 8,578,685 (92%) had received their first dose, while 4,780,983 citizens (51%) were fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, a total of 46,540 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city across 309 municipal vaccination centres, 20 state centres and 145 private vaccination facilities, operating a total of 509 vaccination sessions of one hour each.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Western Railways to use surveillance drones to boost security

40% cut to development outlay in Maharashtra; lawmakers get whopping rise in local development fund

Lottery for 8,984 houses drawn: Every village to soon have Mhada housing projects, says min

13-year-old Ulhasnagar girl raped by man she met on social media
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP