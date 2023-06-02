Property tax relaxation for flats up to 500 sq ft in Navi Mumbai on the cards

Mumbai: in a bid to woo voters ahead of civic body polls, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the officials concerned to prepare a proposal for the removal of property tax on flats below 500 square feet in Navi Mumbai.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though a resolution was passed by the general body meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in 2019 and sent to the state government, the urban development department did not act on it.

As residents owning houses less than 500 sq ft in Mumbai are exempted from paying property tax, the issue of providing the same relief to Navi Mumbai residents was raised by Belapur MLA Ganesh Naik in a meeting with the CM.

The meeting was attended by MLA Mandatai Mhatre, CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, principal secretary urban development-2, Sonia Sethi, MMRDA commissioner SVR Sriniwas and NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Shinde said that the proposal should be submitted to absorb project-affected people working in NMMC and CIDCO on the lines of those Barvi dam-affected people, who were absorbed in the permanent jobs. The CM also told the officials concerned to implement the ‘Abhay Yojana’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also reviewed various issues in the Belapur constituency. Shinde said that the proposed Maharashtra Bhavan in Vashi should be made in the best possible way and it should be a model for introducing the cultural identity of our state.